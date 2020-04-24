IATA: Confidence boosting measures will be needed to support an air travel recovery

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted (23-Apr-2020) that despite the spread of COVID-19 slowing in some countries to the point where governments are planning to lift the most severe elements of social distancing restrictions, an "immediate rebound from the catastrophic fall in passenger demand appears unlikely". According to Mr de Juniac, while people still want to travel they also "want clarity on the economic situation and will likely wait for at least a few months after any 'all clear' before returning to the skies". Therefore, as restrictions are ended, "confidence boosting measures will be critical to re-start travel and stimulate economies" he said. [more - original PR]