3-Jul-2020 11:23 AM

IATA concerned about downside risk of growing COVID-19 cases in emerging markets and the US

IATA stated (01-Jul-2020) there is a risk of a slower recovery in air travel if emerging markets and the US are closed to international travel due to COVID-19 cases growth. IATA's baseline forecast for Dec-2020 global RPK growth is a fall of 36% year-on-year, but if these markets are closed, this decline could be 53%. According to IATA data, emerging markets with rising cases and US international traffic accounted for 37% of global industry wide RPKs in 2019, on and origin-destination basis. [more - original PR]

