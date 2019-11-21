21-Nov-2019 8:32 AM
IATA: Competitiveness of aviation in the Netherlands crucial for jobs and prosperity
IATA released (19-Nov-2019) the 'Netherlands Air Transport Regulatory Competitiveness Indicators' study, stating a more competitive air transport sector in the Netherlands could generate 40,000 new jobs and nearly EUR8 billion in extra GDP by 2037. The study recommends:
- Increase the cap on aircraft movements and ensure cost-effective expansion of Dutch airports;
- Avoid the introduction of new environmental taxes;
- Continue to maintain slot allocation policy in line with EU and global best practice. [more - original PR]