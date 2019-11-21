Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Nov-2019 8:32 AM

IATA: Competitiveness of aviation in the Netherlands crucial for jobs and prosperity

IATA released (19-Nov-2019) the 'Netherlands Air Transport Regulatory Competitiveness Indicators' study, stating a more competitive air transport sector in the Netherlands could generate 40,000 new jobs and nearly EUR8 billion in extra GDP by 2037. The study recommends:

  • Increase the cap on aircraft movements and ensure cost-effective expansion of Dutch airports;
  • Avoid the introduction of new environmental taxes;
  • Continue to maintain slot allocation policy in line with EU and global best practice. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More