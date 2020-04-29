IATA: Collapsing economy to further depress air cargo volumes

IATA reported (28-Apr-2020) a "severe capacity shortfall" for air cargo in Mar-2020. International bellyhold capacity decreased 43.7% year-on-year, which was partially offset by a 6.2% increase in freighter capacity, including the use of idle passenger aircraft for cargo only operations. IATA highlighted the following:

While there is an immediate capacity shortage, the collapsing economy is expected to further depress overall cargo volumes;

Short term analysis shows global manufacturing activity continued to contract as government lock downs caused widespread disruptions. Following a sharp decline in Feb-2020, the global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose slightly in Mar-2020 but remained in "contractionary territory". The improvement was due to the stabilisation of China 's PMI. Excluding China, the global index fell to its lowest level since May-2009;

's PMI. Excluding China, the global index fell to its lowest level since May-2009; World Trade Organization forecasts give little indication of a quick recovery for the rest of 2020. The optimistic scenario is for a 13% fall in trade in 2020, while the pessimistic scenario predicts a 32% drop. IATA stated this will deeply impact air cargo's prospects;

Demand for pharmaceutical shipments is growing sharply, tracking at double the volumes of 2019, excluding shipments of medical equipment.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "At present, we don't have enough capacity to meet the remaining demand for air cargo... The gap must be addressed quickly because vital supplies must get to where they are needed most". Mr de Juniac added: "Governments must cut the red tape needed to approve special flights and ensure safe and efficient facilitation of crew". He also stated: "The recession will likely hit air cargo at least as severely as it does the rest of the economy... The need for financial relief for airlines by whatever means possible remains urgent". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV]