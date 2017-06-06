IATA adopts resolution on safety and security

IATA adopted (05-Jun-2017) a resolution reaffirming the airline industry's commitment to safety and security at its AGM. IATA also called for greater collaboration among all government and industry stakeholders to keep flying secure with risk mitigation measures that maximise the protection of passengers and crew while minimising disruption to passengers and the economy at large. The resolution highlighted the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 2309, which calls for governments to meet their responsibility to keep citizens secure while travelling by air, and reaffirmed the industry's strong support for ICAO's Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP). The resolution urges governments to:

Engage the industry in early dialogue when faced with a security threat to ensure workable and effective response measures are developed and implemented efficiently;

Work in partnership with each other and with airlines, airports and other aviation security stakeholders to develop effective, long-term, security measures;

Take greater accountability for the implementation of ICAO standards and security measures and urgently address any gaps identified through ICAO's Universal Security Audit Programme;

Fast-track the GASeP roadmap into national civil aviation security programmes.

The resolution commits airlines to:

Implement prescribed security standards and recommended practices to the highest level;

Support Governments in the development and implementation of additional security measures when required;

Support the development and implementation of industry-driven aviation security initiatives;

Enhance industry standards by promoting the implementation of self-assessment and independent verification audit programmes.

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Information sharing among governments and with the industry is the key to staying a step ahead of emerging threats. We have the same goals - to keep passengers and crew safe. So it only makes sense that we work together as closely as possible". Mr de Juniac added: "GASeP must be a pragmatic and nimble framework for all parties involved in aviation security to work together. No single entity has all the answers. By combining our strengths more efficiently, the security of passengers and crew will be better served". [more - original PR]