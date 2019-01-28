IATA: China traffic growth slows in Nov-2018, yield declines

IATA, in its Jan-2019 North Asia regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) annual growth in China domestic passenger volumes slowed to 7.2% year-on-year in Nov-2018, down from 12.2% in Oct-2018. IATA noted the reduced growth parallels "rising concerns of a possible slowdown in the pace of economic growth within the country in 2019". Regarding passenger yields, IATA described the China domestic market as a "key underperformer" with a 5.2% decline. [more - original PR]