Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Jan-2019 8:23 AM

IATA: China traffic growth slows in Nov-2018, yield declines

IATA, in its Jan-2019 North Asia regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) annual growth in China domestic passenger volumes slowed to 7.2% year-on-year in Nov-2018, down from 12.2% in Oct-2018. IATA noted the reduced growth parallels "rising concerns of a possible slowdown in the pace of economic growth within the country in 2019". Regarding passenger yields, IATA described the China domestic market as a "key underperformer" with a 5.2% decline. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More