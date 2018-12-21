IATA: China domestic market yields down for the first time in 2018

IATA reported (20-Dec-2018) North Asia 3Q2018 EBIT margin showed "moderation" at 13.5%, down 3.9ppts year-on-year. Passenger yields in key markets in general declined. IATA stated: "In particular, yields in the China domestic market fell for the first time this year, down 2% versus a year ago". Passenger load factor remained unchanged from Sep-2018 at 80.8% in Oct-2018, while freight load factor "ticked down a little" to 56.9%. [more - original PR]