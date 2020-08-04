4-Aug-2020 11:14 AM
IATA: CFOs and cargo heads expect recovery to take more than two years, led by Asia and Europe
IATA reported (03-Aug-2020) the following expectations for the return of demand to pre-COVID-19 levels from its Jul-2020 survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo:
- Timing of recovery to 2019 levels:
- Six to 12 months: 19% of respondents;
- 12 to 24 months: 39%;
- Longer than 24 months: 42%;
- Region to return to 2019 levels first:
- Asia Pacific: 42%;
- Europe: 35%;
- Middle East: 10%;
- Africa: 6%;
- North America: 6%;
- Region to return to 2019 levels last:
- North America: 39%;
- Latin America: 26%;
- Africa: 13%;
- Middle East: 10%;
- Asia Pacific: 6%;
- Europe: 6%. [more - original PR]