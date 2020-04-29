IATA CEO: 'We need a strong ICAO now more than ever'

IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (28-Apr-2020) "The industry is in its biggest crisis ever - suffering even more than most other economic sectors. We were shut down by unilateral actions of governments. But the restart will require governments to work together. We need a strong ICAO now more than ever". Mr de Juniac added: "In recent weeks we have heard that some states are finding it difficult to meet their funding commitments to ICAO. We understand that the demand on state resources is great. But I encourage them to prioritise keeping ICAO strong". He said around 25 million jobs depending on aviation directly or indirectly are at risk due to COVID-19. [more - original PR]