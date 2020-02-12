12-Feb-2020 10:43 AM
IATA CEO urges states to remain committed to CORSIA and incentivise sustainable aviation fuels
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Junaic called (10-Feb-2020) on governments to stay true to the principle of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and refrain from the temptation of "inventing" environmental taxes. Mr de Juniac also called on governments to introduce frameworks for sustainable aviation fuels production. [more - original PR]