IATA CEO: Transformation necessary 'at the airport, airline and industry levels'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (20-Jun-2019) meeting future demand "will test our industry's capabilities", adding: "Transformation will be necessary at the airport, airline and industry levels". Mr de Juniac commented: "I believe we must embrace far reaching change in how we operate our businesses and serve our customers. This will be driven by data and digital transformation". Mr de Juniac focused on the following areas of change:

Safety: Mr de Juniac said: "We must intensify our efforts on safety to ensure the accident rate stays disconnected from the growth in services. Data and partnerships will be critical to our efforts". IATA is collaborating with industry stakeholders to drive transformation through the Global Aviation Data Management initiative, which captures and exchanges aviation safety information, and the Turbulence Aware platform for real time turbulence detection and avoidance;

Distribution: Mr de Juniac said IATA believes the New Distribution Capability (NDC) "will result in true dynamic offer creation", noting 145 airlines and system providers are now capable of receiving and sending NDC messages. Mr de Juniac also highlighted the ONE Order programme, which is intended to replace e-tickets, passenger name records and electronic miscellaneous documents with a single retail, customer focused order. He said ONE Order will "result in significant cost savings to airlines by aligning with digital processes for fulfilment, servicing, delivery and accounting";

Airport passenger processes: IATA's One ID initiative aims to introduce a single biometric token, which will "reduce the hassles of constantly identifying yourself as you move through the airport", according to Mr de Juniac. He said the system will boost efficiency from check in to boarding and make it more difficult for individuals to cross borders under a false identity. [more - original PR]