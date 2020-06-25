IATA CEO: There is a valid economic incentive to allow return of travel and tourism

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (24-Jun-2020) he believes the economic incentive to allow foreign tourists "is valid", with travel and tourism "a critical sector". However, Mr de Juniac said IATA fully understands that "after taking severe pain in the lockdown phase, no country wants to import COVID-19" and IATA is not suggesting that governments with quarantine measures in place should simply open their borders. Instead, the association is suggesting that governments who assess the need for quarantine, should consider a layering of measures with two objectives:

Prevent infected people from flying. Airlines can support this with flexible conditions for re-booking, while health declarations and eventually COVID-19 testing for arrivals from high-risk areas offer extra layers of protection;

Prevent clusters from forming in the case that an infected person does travel. Contact tracing will help with this process. While the costs of contact tracing are significant, they are "far lower than the cost of keeping the travel and tourism business in lockdown". [more - original PR]