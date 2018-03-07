IATA CEO notes 'potential headwinds' for global air cargo despite strong Jan-2018

IATA reported (07-Mar-2018) global FTKs increased 8% year-on-year in Jan-2018, with all regions recording an increase in demand and global AFTKs increasing 4.2%, reflecting resilient demand for manufacturing exports. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted: "With 8% growth in January, it's been a solid start to 2018 for air cargo" but cautioned there are "potential headwinds". He added: "If President Trump follows through on his promise to impose sanctions on aluminum and steel imports, there is a very real risk of a trade war". IATA noted the following regional details:

Africa: Demand growth driven by very strong growth in Africa-Asia trade;

Asia Pacific: Strong performance reflecting ongoing demand for exports from the region's major exporters China and Japan , which was driven in part by a pick up in economic activity in Europe, however the upward trend in seasonally adjusted volumes has paused;

Europe: Strong performance reflecting buoyant demand for new export orders among the region's manufacturers. Recorded largest month-on-month increase in seasonally adjusted volumes since Mar-2017;

Latin America: Pick up in demand parallels signs of economic recovery in the region's largest economy, Brazil . Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now back to levels seen at the end of 2014;

Middle East: Recorded the slowest growth of all regions in Jan-2018 as Middle East airlines affected by the ongoing challenging political environment in the region, however seasonally adjusted freight volumes continued to trend upwards;

North America: Seasonally adjusted volumes are broadly trending sideways although the recently agreed US tax reform bill may help to support freight volumes in the period ahead. [more - original PR]