8-Mar-2018 8:55 AM
IATA CEO notes 'potential headwinds' for global air cargo despite strong Jan-2018
IATA reported (07-Mar-2018) global FTKs increased 8% year-on-year in Jan-2018, with all regions recording an increase in demand and global AFTKs increasing 4.2%, reflecting resilient demand for manufacturing exports. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted: "With 8% growth in January, it's been a solid start to 2018 for air cargo" but cautioned there are "potential headwinds". He added: "If President Trump follows through on his promise to impose sanctions on aluminum and steel imports, there is a very real risk of a trade war". IATA noted the following regional details:
- Africa: Demand growth driven by very strong growth in Africa-Asia trade;
- Asia Pacific: Strong performance reflecting ongoing demand for exports from the region's major exporters China and Japan, which was driven in part by a pick up in economic activity in Europe, however the upward trend in seasonally adjusted volumes has paused;
- Europe: Strong performance reflecting buoyant demand for new export orders among the region's manufacturers. Recorded largest month-on-month increase in seasonally adjusted volumes since Mar-2017;
- Latin America: Pick up in demand parallels signs of economic recovery in the region's largest economy, Brazil. Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now back to levels seen at the end of 2014;
- Middle East: Recorded the slowest growth of all regions in Jan-2018 as Middle East airlines affected by the ongoing challenging political environment in the region, however seasonally adjusted freight volumes continued to trend upwards;
- North America: Seasonally adjusted volumes are broadly trending sideways although the recently agreed US tax reform bill may help to support freight volumes in the period ahead. [more - original PR]