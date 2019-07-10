10-Jul-2019 8:59 AM
IATA CEO meets with Zimbabwean President to discuss aviation's contribution to the economy
IATA announced (09-Jul-2019) director general and CEO Alexandre du Juniac met Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss the contribution of aviation to the country's economy and development. The meeting aimed to address and find a mutually acceptable solution for the release of USD196 million in revenues owed to airlines from Zimbabwe as well as ensuring current levels of air transportation in the nation for economic and social development. [more - original PR]