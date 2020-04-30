IATA CEO: Industry 'in free fall' but must prepare now for easing of travel restrictions

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (29-Apr-2020) "The industry is in free fall and we have not hit bottom", but expressed hope that authorities will begin easing travel restrictions "soon". Mr de Juniac commented: "It is imperative that governments work with industry now to prepare for that day. It is the only way to ensure that we have measures in place to keep passengers safe during travel and reassure governments that aviation will not be a vector in the spread of the disease". He added: "We must also avoid the confusion and complexity that followed 9/11". [more - original PR]