IATA CEO highlights infrastructure challenges in Asia

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the AAPA Assembly of Presidents, stated (25-Oct-2017) several major airports in the Asia Pacific region have robust expansion plans including Singapore and Tokyo. However, he added "there are challenges" with infrastructure in the region. "Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila need major upgrades. China has not been able to replicate the success in building airports with airspace management," Mr de Juniac said. He added India has been more progressive with airport expansion but has burdened airlines with high costs. "Globally we are heading for a major infrastructure crisis everywhere in the world", Mr de Juniac said. "The size of the challenge for Asia Pacific is huge", he added.