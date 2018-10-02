IATA CEO: 'growing trade tensions are a spectre over' the air freight industry in Aug-2018

IATA reported (01-Oct-2018) global FTKs increased 2.3% year-on-year in Aug-2018, a similar rate of growth to Jul-2018 but well below the five year average rate of 5.1%. AFTKs increased 4.5%, marking the six consecutive month in which capacity outgrew demand. Factors supporting growth include buoyant consumer confidence, an upturn in the global investment cycle and growing international ecommerce but yields "appear to be holding up". All regions recorded freight demand growth during the month, with the exception of Africa, which recorded a 7.1% decrease. Demand is being negatively impacted by the following:

General global weakening in export order books of manufacturing firms, with firms in Europe, mainland China , Japan and South Korea recording export order books declines in recent months;

, and recording export order books declines in recent months; Longer supplier delivery times for manufacturers in Asia and Europe, meaning less demand for the speed afforded by air freight in the two largest trading areas worldwide by volume;

Recent escalation in trade tensions, resulting in increased risk to global trade.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated: "Growing trade tensions are a spectre over the industry. The early focus of tariffs was not on products typically carried by air. But as the list of tariffs grows so does the air cargo industry's vulnerability. And, we can expect souring trading relations to eventually impact business travel. There are no winners in trade wars". [more - original PR]