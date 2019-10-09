IATA CEO: 'Carbon is the enemy, not flying'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac urged (04-Oct-2019) governments to work in collaboration with aviation to combat carbon emissions and aid industry sustainability, stating "carbon is the enemy, not flying" as aviation continues to receive criticism surrounding emissions levels. Mr de Juniac said that the implementation of the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) scheme requires a more cohesive approach from ICAO member states that signed the agreement in 2016. According to IATA, CORSIA has been designed to help offset the growth of international aviation CO2 from 2020, alongside technological improvements, further use of sustainable aviation fuels and infrastructure advances aimed at reducing the sector's carbon emissions. Mr de Juniac said that although governments brand such pricing instruments as "green taxes", the industry has yet to see funds specifically allocated to reducing carbon. [more - original PR]