IATA CEO calls for efficient post Brexit border controls and staffing

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac called (09-Nov-2017) on Brexit negotiators to secure UK-EU bilateral aviation agreements as a matter of urgency. Mr Juniac also urged action on the following three issues:
- Finding staffing, systems and process solutions for a "potential ballooning" of customs transactions from 4.6 million monthly to 21 million monthly;
- Developing immigration solutions to efficiently deal with travellers between the UK and Europe should border control procedures become more cumbersome;
- Defining the relationship of the UK to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). [more - original PR]