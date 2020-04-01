IATA: Cargo still being met by roadblocks on operations

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (31-Mar-2020) the "one part of the industry that continues to operate" during the COVID-19 crisis is the cargo sector. The sector is "struggling to meet demand" as passenger operations have been reduced so drastically "that there is just not the capacity in the system to meet even the reduced levels of air cargo". Mr de Juniac reported airlines are "being creative in mounting cargo operations as charters and even using passenger aircraft". However, aviation remains a highly regulated industry and on top of the normal process of obtaining traffic rights and landing permissions, in the current situation IATA is also reporting that cargo crew are being delayed by quarantine restrictions designed for commercial passengers. The European Commission has published guidance which will help clear the roadblocks in Europe, and IATA continues to encourage other countries to follow suit. [more - original PR]