9-Jun-2021 10:58 AM
IATA: Cargo demand improves across all regions except Latin America in Apr-2021
IATA reported (08-Jun-2021) the following regional air cargo performance for Apr-2021:
- Africa: Demand increased 30.6% compared to Apr-2019, which was the strongest growth of all regions and the fourth consecutive month of growth at or above 25%, compared to 2019. Robust expansion on the Asia-Africa trade lane contributed to the strong growth;
- Asia Pacific: Demand increased 9.2%, which was a significant improvement compared to Mar-2021. International capacity remained constrained, down 18.7% compared to Apr-2019. The region's airlines reported the highest international load factor at 77.5%;
- Europe: Demand increased 11.4%, marking a significant improvement compared to Mar-2021. Improved operating conditions and recovering export orders contributed to the positive performance;
- Latin America: International volumes decreased 32.7%, which was the worst performance of all regions and a drop in performance compared to Mar-2021. Drivers of air cargo demand in Latin America remain relatively less supportive than in other regions. Airlines in the region have also lost market share to other carriers due to financial restructuring. However, volumes on several routes, including Europe-Central America and North America-South America, performed well;
- Middle East: International volumes increased 15.3%, which was a significant improvement compared to Mar-2021. Seasonally adjusted volumes remain on a robust upward trend;
- North America: International demand increased 25.6%, reflecting the appetite of US consumers for products manufactured in Asia. North American carriers have also been able to grow their market share, notably on routes between North and South America, due to their large freighter fleets. [more - original PR]