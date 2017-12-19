IATA: Freight traffic up 9% in three months to Oct-2017

IATA announced (Dec-2017) freight traffic (FTKs) increased 8.8% year-on-year in the three months to Oct-2017. A more favourable supply and demand environment helped drive cargo yields upwards and offset some pressure from rising fuel costs. Cargo demand for 2018 is expected to be driven by stronger economic and trade conditions, including rises in consumer confidence. IATA stated there are signs that the current FTK growth cycle peaked in early 2017, having been bolstered by the inventory re-stocking cycle. However, confidence in global economic and trade conditions and consumer confidence are expected to remain supportive of airfreight demand in the near term. Additional capacity is estimated at 11,632 tonnes in 2017, a 10% year-on-year reduction. [more - original PR]