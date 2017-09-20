Loading
Airfreight grows at fastest rate since late 2010, surveys suggest further growth in 3Q2017: IATA

IATA, in its 3Q2017 Cargo Chartbook, reported (19-Sep-2017) FTKs increased 11.8% year-on-year in the three months ended Jul-2017, the fastest growth since late 2010 and airline heads of cargo remain positive about the outlook for the year ahead. Accelerated growth was driven by a pick up in the contribution from North American airlines, helped by further increases in trans Atlantic FTKs. Freight traffic in all major international markets is growing at 10% to 15%. The global economic and trade backdrop has remained supportive of airfreight demand but indicators suggest the current cyclical upturn in FTK growth may be nearing a peak. IATA noted the inventory to sales ratio has stopped falling, but business surveys remain consistent with FTK growth of around 7.5% in 3Q2017. Rising cargo yields are helping to offset upward pressure on breakeven loads from increased input prices. Yields increased 7.9% in Jul-2017, the fastest rate in more than six years. Given the recent increase in freight loads and freighter utilisation, helping to reduce unit costs, this is supporting financial performance. [more - original PR]

