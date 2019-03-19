IATA: Cancellation of New Mexico City Airport project will have 'devastating effect'

IATA regional VP The Americas Peter Cerdá, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, commented (18-Mar-2019) on the Mexican Government's decision to cancel the New Mexico City International Airport project, stating: "That will have a devastating effect on their [Mexico's] opportunities for growth as a regional and global hub. Growth is going to be difficult". Mr Cerdá added: "Mexican carriers were enjoying good growth, the future isn't looking as rosy now".