IATA calls on governments to partner with industry on air travel restart

IATA called (27-Jan-2021) on governments to partner with the air transport industry to devise plans to safely re-link people, business and economies when the COVID-19 epidemiological situation permits. The association stated a priority for this critical cooperation is acceleration of the establishment of global standards for vaccination and testing certification. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the industry "can see the light at the end of the tunnel as vaccination programs roll out" but a "safe and orderly re-start will require careful planning and coordination by governments and industry". [more - original PR]