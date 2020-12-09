IATA calls on governments to add aviation market stimulation measures

IATA called (08-Dec-2020) on governments to add market stimulation measures to the support they are giving to keep aviation financially viable. Such measures would encourage travel while systematic testing protocols enable a safe re-opening of borders. According to IATA, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments have helped airlines survive the crisis with approximately USD173 billion in various forms of financial support. The associations stated more support will be needed in the form of financial stimulus. Many of the support packages are running out, but industry losses continue to mount. IATA reiterated its view that financial support must come in ways that do not further inflate debt which has risen by 51.4% in the crisis to USD651 billion. [more - original PR]