IATA calls for aviation security to be strengthened by addressing four key areas

IATA called (14-Nov-2017) for aviation security to be further strengthened by addressing four key areas:
- Closer government-to-government cooperation to eliminate the long term challenges of extraterritorial measures. IATA stated governments must avoid the long term use of extraterritorial measures and ensure that airlines are not left to bear the financial brunt of unplanned expenses for an indeterminate period;
- Universal application of global standards. IATA noted 40% of states are struggling to implement even baseline requirements of Annex 17 of the Chicago Convention and welcomed the development of the Global Aviation Security Plan (GASeP) by ICAO and urged its swift implementation;
- Better information sharing among governments and with industry. IATA noted that information sharing and coordination on security measures among governments and with the industry is essential and it is important for governments to extend information sharing to include airlines;
- Efficient implementation of new and existing technology capabilities. IATA highlighted two areas for improving the development and use of technology:
- Certification processes need to be streamlined and coordinated across jurisdictions;
- Information technology should be employed more intensely so that passenger information can be referenced at airport checkpoints. [more - original PR]