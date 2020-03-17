IATA calls for 'urgent action' from governments to support air cargo

IATA stated (16-Mar-2020) "dramatic" travel restrictions and the collapse of passenger demand due to the coronavirus outbreak have "severely" limited air cargo capacity. IATA called on governments to "take urgent measures to ensure that air cargo will be available to support the global fight against COVID-19". The association stated air cargo plays a "vital" role in delivering medicines and medical equipment, keeping supply chains functioning for time sensitive materials and in transporting products purchased online, including food, in support of quarantine and social distancing policies. IATA called for governments to take the following actions:

Exclude air cargo operations from any COVID-19 related travel restrictions;

Ensure standardised measures are in place to minimise disruptions to global air cargo operations;

Exempt air cargo crew members, who do not interact with the public, from 14 day quarantine requirements;

Support temporary traffic rights for cargo operations where restrictions may apply;

Remove economic impediments, such as overflight charges, parking fees and slot restrictions.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "Governments must take urgent action to facilitate air cargo. Keeping cargo flowing will save lives". [more - original PR]