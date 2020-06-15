IATA calls for reopening of aviation 'as soon as the epidemiological situation allows'

IATA VP Americas Peter Cerda, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (14-Jun-2020) IATA, ACI-LAC, ALTA, CANSO and WTTC sent a letter to Ministers of Transport, Tourism and Health across Latin America and the Caribbean, jointly calling on each Government to work together with the aviation industry to quickly implement ICAO's Take-Off Guidance recommendations and take the actions necessary to identify every opportunity where travel restrictions could be lifted to restart the industry in a safe and harmonised manner. The letter stated: "The aviation and larger travel and tourism community is ready for and fully committed to a safe restart, the world wants to travel again, and aviation will play a key role in the economic recovery". The letter called for "actions necessary to identify every opportunity where travel restrictions could be lifted, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows". [more - original PR]