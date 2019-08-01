Become a CAPA Member
IATA: Business Confidence Survey for Jul-2019 shows moderate passenger improvement, freight decline

IATA reported (31-Jul-2019) the following key highlights from its Jul-2019 Business Confidence Survey of airline CFOs and heads of cargo:

  • Survey shows a moderate improvement in the passenger business and a continued deterioration on the cargo side in 2Q2019:
    • For the year ahead, the outlook for passenger volumes is positive;
    • The cargo business is expected to remain weak;
  • A similar pattern is evident for the year ahead expectation for yields. Higher costs remain a key concern, with respondents pointing to fuel price volatility, exchange rate fluctuations and an increase in inflationary pressures as key concerns;
  • Despite the improvement in passenger demand and yields, industry wide profitability remains under pressure with rising input costs and softness on cargo side. Profits were weaker year-on-year in 2Q2019 and the industry is expecting only modest improvement over the coming 12 months. Just 35% of respondents are expecting profitability to improve;
  • Airline employment continued to expand year-on-year during 2Q2019 and the index reached an all time high. The industry is expecting to increase employment for the year ahead, despite the challenges on profitability. [more - original PR]

