IATA: Brexit deal too risky to accept 'it will be all right on the night'

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac released (25-Sep-2018) a statement on Brexit negotiations and their implications for aviation. Mr de Juniac said the UK government's papers on the air transport implications of a "no deal" style Brexit "clearly exposes the extreme seriousness of what is at stake and underscores the huge amount of work that would be required to maintain vital air links". Mr de Juniac noted this has implications beyond just take off and landing approvals for flights, and areas such as pilot licences and security arrangements "could be secured through mutual recognition of existing standards". Even with this, there will "there will still be an administrative burden for the airlines and governments involved that will take time and significant resources". Mr de Juniac noted that while IATA still hopes for a "comprehensive" Brexit deal, it is "far too risky" to accept that "it will be all right on the night". Mr de Juniac called on the EU and the UK to be far more transparent with the state of the discussions. [more - original PR]