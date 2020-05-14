Become a CAPA Member
14-May-2020 9:08 AM

IATA baseline scenario for COVID-19 has global RPKs not recovering until 2023

IATA released (13-May-2020) a new analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on air travel, showing that the damage extends into the medium term, with long haul/international travel being the most severely impacted. Quarantine measures on arrival would further damage confidence in air travel. A risk-based layered approach of globally harmonised biosecurity measures is critical for the restart. IATA and Tourism Economics modeled two air travel recovery scenarios.

  • Baseline Scenario:
    • Domestic markets opening in 3Q2020, with a much slower phased opening of international markets. This would limit the air travel recovery, despite most forecasts pointing toward a strong economic rebound late this year and during 2021;
    • 2021 global passenger demand (RPKs) at 24% below 2019 levels and 32% lower than IATA's Oct-2019 forecast for 2021;
    • 2019 global RPKs levels not expected to be exceeded until 2023;
    • As international markets open and economies recover, there will be further growth in air travel from the 2020 low point;
    • By 2025, IATA would expect global RPKs to be 10% lower than the previous forecast;
  • Pessimistic Scenario:
    • Slower opening of economies and relaxation of travel restrictions, with lockdowns extending into 3Q2020, possibly due to a second wave of COVID-19. This would further delay the recovery of air travel;
    • In this case, global RPKs in 2021 could be 34% lower than 2019 levels and 41% below IATA's previous forecast for 2021. [more - original PR]

