IATA: Aviation infrastructure is a global issue that needs urgent attention from governments

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said (05-Dec-2017) aviation infrastructure is a global issue that needs urgent attention from governments, as they are "not meeting their responsibility to provide sufficient infrastructure for the industry to meet demand". In particular, Mr de Juniac singled out air traffic management, with airlines investing in new technology that is not yet able to be used fully to maximise efficiency. Mr de Juniac said he has a "three-fold" message for governments on infrastructure:

There is no time to lose. Work with the industry to plan and build the infrastructure that will be needed to power economies;

In the interim, allocate scarce capacity efficiently using global standards;

If governments are thinking about privatising airports to fund their growth: Be cautious, learn from past mistakes and protect these national assets with "ironclad regulation that prioritizes the national interest". [more - original PR]