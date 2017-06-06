IATA: Aviation infrastructure crisis is looming, Europe an 'extreme example'

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the 2017 IATA AGM, stated (05-Jun-2017) an aviation infrastructure crisis is looming, with existing infrastructure "barely" capable of coping with current demand and "development plans are not ambitious enough to accommodate the 7.2 billion passengers we expect in 20 years’ time". Mr de Juniac highlighted Europe as an "extreme example", with IATA forecasting the cost of infrastructure deficiencies to Europe’s prosperity will reach EUR245 billion by 2035. [more - original PR]