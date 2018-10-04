4-Oct-2018 11:31 AM
IATA: Aviation has become 20% more carbon efficient in a decade
IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (03-Oct-2018) that in the decade since airlines committed to a four pillar plan for carbon reduction, flying has become "20% more efficient". The four-pillar plan for carbon reduction comprises:
- Investment in new technology (including sustainable aviation fuels);
- Continuous operational improvements;
- Better use of infrastructure;
- A single global market-based measure. [more - original PR]