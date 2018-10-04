Become a CAPA Member
4-Oct-2018 11:31 AM

IATA: Aviation has become 20% more carbon efficient in a decade

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (03-Oct-2018) that in the decade since airlines committed to a four pillar plan for carbon reduction, flying has become "20% more efficient". The four-pillar plan for carbon reduction comprises:

  • Investment in new technology (including sustainable aviation fuels);
  • Continuous operational improvements;
  • Better use of infrastructure;
  • A single global market-based measure. [more - original PR]

