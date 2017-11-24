Loading
24-Nov-2017 11:23 AM

IATA outlines 'catastrophic' impacts of 2017 hurricane season in the Caribbean

IATA released (Nov-2017) the following facts about the impact of the "devastating 2017 hurricane season in the Caribbean":

  • Domestic US revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) reduced by 2.4% in seasonally adjusted terms in Sep-2017 compared to Aug-2017, the biggest reduction since late 2008;
  • Estimated USD75 million to USD85 million loss in airline revenue per day;
  • Caribbean islands depend heavily on tourism. Travel and tourism accounts for 15% of the Caribbean's total economic output, but its share is above 30% in a number of Caribbean islands, and more than 60% in the case of Antigua and Barbuda. [more - original PR]

