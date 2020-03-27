IATA asks G20 to act quickly to prevent irrecoverable damage to international connectivity

IATA urged (25-Mar-2020) G20 leaders to act quickly to support the aviation industry in order to prevent irrecoverable damage to international connectivity arising from the impact of COVID-19. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac emphasised the essential role air transport will play in facilitating a recovery of the global economy. Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government-mandated border closings and travel restrictions have led to the destruction of global air travel demand, Mr de Juniac made a plea to governments to urgently provide or facilitate the provision of financial support. He noted that some G20 members already have acted, including Australia, Brazil and China. Mr de Juniac also pointed out that without the global connectivity provided by aviation, sustaining global supply chains, as well as developing country industries such as perishable horticulture and tourism would be impossible. [more - original PR]