28-Jan-2019 8:22 AM

IATA: Asia Pacific traffic up 6% in Nov-2018, 'solid' growth continues in India domestic

IATA, in its Jan-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) RPK growth for Asia Pacific carriers "broadly converged to the industry-wide outcome" with a 6.3% year-on-year increase in Nov-2018. The India domestic market sustained "solid" double digit growth of 13.3%, although this was a "slight slowdown" from 15% in Oct-2018. Australia domestic RPK growth fell into negative territory with a 0.7% decrease. The Asia-Europe and within Asia markets continued to grow "strongly" with growth of 7.6% and 5.9%, respectively. Asia-Africa demand recovered with a "robust" 10% increase. Asia Pacific load factor "softened" to 80.2% in Nov-2018, broadly in line with the industry average. [more - original PR]

