25-Oct-2018 11:46 AM
IATA: Asia Pacific to add more than half the total number of new passengers over the next 20 years
IATA, via its updated 20-Year Air Passenger Forecast, reported (24-Oct-2018) the Asia Pacific region will drive the biggest growth with more than half the total number of new passengers over the next 20 years coming from these markets. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is being driven by a combination of continued robust economic growth, improvements in household incomes and favorable population and demographic profiles. [more - original PR]