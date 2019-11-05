IATA: Asia Pacific the leading region for passenger growth in Aug-2019

IATA, in its Oct-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (04-Nov-2019) Asia Pacific airlines recorded the largest regional RPK growth in Aug-2019, with passenger volumes up 5% year-on-year. Domestic India RPK growth remained "modest" amidst the slowest GDP growth in years. RPK growth more than halved to 2% for domestic Japan. RPK growth stabilised on the largest Asia-Europe and within Asia routes at 6% and 6.8% respectively. [more - original PR]