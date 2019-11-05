Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Nov-2019 11:29 AM

IATA: Asia Pacific the leading region for passenger growth in Aug-2019

IATA, in its Oct-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (04-Nov-2019) Asia Pacific airlines recorded the largest regional RPK growth in Aug-2019, with passenger volumes up 5% year-on-year. Domestic India RPK growth remained "modest" amidst the slowest GDP growth in years. RPK growth more than halved to 2% for domestic Japan. RPK growth stabilised on the largest Asia-Europe and within Asia routes at 6% and 6.8% respectively. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More