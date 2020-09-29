IATA: Asia Pacific regional RPKs underwent slowest decline in Jun-2020

IATA, via its Asia Pacific regional briefing for Sep-2020, reported (28-Sep-2020) Asia Pacific airlines recorded the slowest rate of annual RPK contraction of all regions for Jul-2020, although regional demand was still down 72.2% year-on-year. As was the case at the industry level, recovery in the region was dominated by improving demand on some of the key domestic markets. Key international routes did not show any significant uptick from Jun-2020, contracting by more than 90%. The recovery in demand remained slower than the rebound in capacity (ASKs), with passenger load factors for Asia Pacific carriers at 65.7%. [more - original PR]