IATA: Asia Pacific regional carriers benefitting from renewed strength in cargo

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for Asia Pacific carriers:

Regional carriers expected to post a USD7.4 billion net profit, down 8.6% year-on-year;

Regional profit of USD4.96 per passenger;

Passenger demand is expected to grow by 10.4%, slightly ahead of expected capacity growth of 8.8%;

Cargo is playing a large role in the strength of Asia Pacific carriers, which collectively account for about 40% of air cargo shipments. Cargo revenues are rising for the first time in several years and this trend should be boosted by the restocking of retailers and industry in the initial stages of the economic upturn;

continues to reorient its economy away from exports and toward domestic demand; The wider Asia region is still the key source of manufactured components and finished goods which is showing strong demand at the start of the cyclical economic upturn seen in recent quarters. [more - original PR]