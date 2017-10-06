Loading
6-Oct-2017 12:32 PM

IATA: Asia Pacific international RPKs up 8.6% in Aug-2017

IATA reported (05-Oct-2017) its Aug-2017 Air Passenger Market Analysis shows international RPKs flown by airlines based in the Asia Pacific grew 8.6% year-on-year in Aug-2017. International RPKs in the region have grown at an average pace of 7.9% over the past five years. IATA said the seasonally adjusted traffic trend on a number of key routes to, from and within the region has moderated from that seen at the end of last year, even though the economic backdrop has remained solid. [more - original PR]

