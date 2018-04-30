Loading
30-Apr-2018 11:46 AM

IATA: Asia Pacific FTK growth returns to below industry average in Feb-2018

IATA reported (24-Apr-2018) Asia Pacific carriers recorded FTK growth of 6.5% year-on-year in Feb-2018, down from 9% in Jan-2018 and returning to slightly below the overall industry rate. The two largest airfreight markets for the region, Europe and North America, continued to record "robust" growth of 8.5% and 7.8%, respectively, but growth in the within Asia market slowed in recent months. The smaller markets of the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Pacific-Americas grew the strongest, all at a double digit pace. Asia Pacific carriers recorded the highest freight load factor of all regions in Feb-2018 at 51.3%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More