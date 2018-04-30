IATA: Asia Pacific FTK growth returns to below industry average in Feb-2018

IATA reported (24-Apr-2018) Asia Pacific carriers recorded FTK growth of 6.5% year-on-year in Feb-2018, down from 9% in Jan-2018 and returning to slightly below the overall industry rate. The two largest airfreight markets for the region, Europe and North America, continued to record "robust" growth of 8.5% and 7.8%, respectively, but growth in the within Asia market slowed in recent months. The smaller markets of the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Pacific-Americas grew the strongest, all at a double digit pace. Asia Pacific carriers recorded the highest freight load factor of all regions in Feb-2018 at 51.3%. [more - original PR]