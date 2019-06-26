IATA: Asia Pacific FTK growth 'fell further into negative territory' in Apr-2019

IATA, in its Jun-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (25-Jun-2019) year-on-year FTK growth for Asia Pacific carriers "fell further into negative territory" in Apr-2019, following a "short lived improvement" in Mar-2019. IATA commented: "The recent slowdown in part reflects the impact of trade tensions on business activity and sentiment in the region". FTK growth was "under pressure" in the majority of the region's international markets. Asia-Europe volumes decreased 6% and Asia-North America volumes decreased 8%. Within Asia remained "the key underperformer" with a 12% decrease. Africa-Asia was the best performing market, but recorded "high volatility" in recent months, which IATA noted is "not a surprising outcome given its relatively small market size". Asia Pacific freight load factor eased by a "sizeable" 3ppts to 51.8% but remains "well above" the industry average. [more - original PR]