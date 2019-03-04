IATA: Asia Pacific FTK growth 'deteriorated' in Dec-2018

IATA, in its Feb-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (28-Feb-2019) FTK growth for Asia Pacific carriers "deteriorated" in Dec-2018, amid "increasing signs" of an economic slowdown in China and "ongoing concerns about the development of the global trade war tensions". IATA said negative FTK growth continued for the region's larger international markets. The within Asia market was "the key underperformer" with an 8.5% year-on-year decrease. Asia-Europe and Asia-North America recorded decreases of about 1%, which was "not a significant change" from Nov-2018. Asia-Africa volumes decreased 4.2% in Dec-2018, which was a "less 'dramatic'" underperformance than the 17.6% decrease in Nov-2018. Southwest Pacific-Americas volume growth fell "sharply" to 4.7% in Dec-2018, more than 4ppts below the average for 2018. Asia Pacific freight load factor "eased" from 56.3% in Nov-2018 to 54% in Dec-2018. [more - original PR]