2-Apr-2020 12:04 PM

IATA: Asia Pacific cargo demand falls to levels last seen in 2014, Africa the fastest growing market

IATA reported (01-Apr-2020) the following regional highlights for cargo traffic for Feb-2020:

  • Asia Pacific: Air cargo contracted 2.2% year-on-year in Feb-2020, and 15.5% compared to Jan-2020 on a seasonally adjusted basis. Cargo declined to "levels last seen in early 2014", largely due to the impact of COVID-19. Capacity decreased 17.7%, which was the largest fall since early 2013. Cargo capacity in China dropped sharply in Feb-2020, driven in large part by the collapse of bellyhold capacity;
  • North America: Cargo demand decreased 1.8%, while capacity increased by 4.1%. Cargo traffic on the Asia-North America trade lanes decreased by 2.4% as a result of factory closures in Asia due to COVID-19;
  • Europe: 4.1% decrease in cargo demand, as European carriers were among the first to cancel flights to and from Asia. The within Europe market decreased by 7.8%, suggesting the region was affected by global supply chain disruptions and early COVID-19 containment measures, notably in northern Italy, an important manufacturing region. Capacity decreased by 3.8%;
  • Middle East: Cargo demand increased 4.3%, while capacity increased by 6.0%. However, given the Middle East's position connecting trade between China and the rest of the world, the region's carriers have significant exposure to the impact of COVID-19 in the period ahead;
  • Latin America: Freight demand increased 1.8%, while capacity decreased 2.6%. The region was relatively unaffected by the COVID‑19 outbreak in Feb-2020. However, disrupted global supply chains and a fragile economic backdrop in some countries in the region continue to create headwinds for air cargo;
  • Africa: Cargo demand rose 6.2%, while capacity grew 3.0%. The Africa-Asia and Africa-Middle East trade lanes continue to bring robust growth to the region. [more - original PR]

