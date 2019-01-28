IATA: Asia Pacific airlines record first FTK decrease in 18 months in Nov-2018

IATA, in its Jan-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) FTKs for Asia Pacific carriers decreased 2.3% year-on-year in Nov-2018, marking the first decrease in approximately 18 months and underperforming the industry average by 2.3ppts. Negative growth was recorded in most of the region's large international markets. Asia-Europe decreased 1%, Asia-North America decreased 1.2% and the within Asia market decreased 6%. Asia-Africa was "the key underperformer" with a 16% decrease. The Southwest Pacific-Americas market sustained "strong" double digit growth of 18.6%. Asia Pacific freight load factor "lifted modestly" to 57.2%. [more - original PR]