IATA: Asia Pacific airlines EBIT margin almost halves in 3Q2018, yield declines in many markets

IATA, in its Jan-2019 Asia Pacific regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) EBIT margin for Asia Pacific airlines "almost halved" year-on-year to 6.4% in 3Q2018. The association said many of the region's key markets experienced declines in passenger yields. The within Asia and Asia-Europe markets were "the key underperformers" with decreases of 6.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Yields showed the strongest growth in the Asia-North America (3.9%) and Australia domestic (1.5%) markets. [more - original PR]