29-Nov-2019 12:29 PM

IATA: Asia Pacific airline RPK growth unchanged for Sep-2019

IATA, via its Nov-2019 Regional Briefing - Asia Pacific, reported (28-Nov-2019) RPK growth for Asia Pacific carriers for Sep-2019 of 4.8% year-on-year, which was unchanged from the previous month. The association reported the pace remained well below that of 2018 amidst a weaker economic backdrop in some of the region's key economies, combined with trade tensions between the US and China (and more recently also between Japan and South Korea). [more - original PR]

